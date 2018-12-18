City cloaked in the spirit of Christmas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The festive season is here, and the city is swathed in everything Christmassy. Be it the city sidewalks, the Chalai market, the Connemara market or other shops, each nook and cranny bursts with Christmas spirit. Amidst the festive fervour, the markets and shops have stocked up with a diverse and enticing array of Christmas paraphernalia.

An eclectic range of Christmas stars, trees, decors, and cribs have been brought in this season too. Draped in the festive spirit is the Carmel Book Stall Vazhuthacad, one of the go-to places in the city to catch hold of the Christmas goodies. Staying true to its tradition, this year too the premises of the shop is caught up in a Christmas frenzy. Close to 100 boxes of a wide range of Christmas decors dot the front space of the shop. You have decors and tree hangings of every kind imaginable under one roof here. Christmas trees of varied sizes, stars and cribs have been put up for sale.

The tiniest of stars cost Rs 6, and though you can't light it up, it can be used for decoration. The range of stars starts from Rs 140 to Rs 850. Paper and LED starts are available. Unlike the traditional Christmas trees, unique trees which are solely made of lights are also available. “Those were available last year as well and people prefer it as it costs only Rs 500. Then like last year, there are trees which have light affixed on them.

If we get orders, we will be bringing in large Christmas trees. We also had huge Christmas stars, but that has been sold out,” says Br. Rocky Luca, assistant manager of the shop. The rate of cribs starts from Rs 850, with the costliest being one pegged at Rs 45,200.

At the Garden City, a shop in Narmada Shopping Complex, you have all the Christmas paraphernalia imported from Dubai. “The quality of the articles is top class, and you can reuse these every year,” says Jayalakshmi, a staff, nodding at the wide range of Christmas decors including poinsettias and the newly arrived pine cone stems.