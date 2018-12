By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the state government is in fact forming a communal wall on January 1.

He was speaking after inaugurating a UDF dharna in front of the state secretariat demanding the lifting of prohibitory orders at Sabarimala and not to go ahead with women’s wall. He asked as to why the government is promoting the women’s wall even though there are no issues at Sabarimala at present.