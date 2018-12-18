Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

TGs get permission to visit Sabarimala

The government on Monday issued permission for transgender people to visit Sabarimala.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Monday issued permission for transgender people to visit Sabarimala. Four transgender people - Ananya, Trupti, Renjumol and Avanthika - were given permission to offer prayers at the shrine on Monday after they approached DGP A Hemachandran, a member of the Kerala High Court-appointed supervisory panel, and South Zone ADGP Anil Kanth and gave a representation seeking permission to offer prayers. 

Hemachandran said the TGs had gone to Sabarimala earlier and other than security concerns there was no objection in them visiting the shrine. When asked if the TGs had intimated about the alleged misbehaviour from the part of police officers at Erumeli, Hemachandran said  nobody had raised any objection, but the police personnel mistook the TGs to be young women.  Ananya, one of the TGs, said that in view of the permission given by the state government, they would visit the shrine soon.

