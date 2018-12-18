The Christmas cake wonders

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Christmas season is back and how! With trees decorated with stars, bells and miniature Santa Clauses, not to mention the rest of the festivities, there is no mistaking the spirit of Christmas that is coming back to the city. But what Christmas is complete without a slice of Christmas cake. Home bakers are already on a baking spree and bringing in a large variety to the platter.

City-based Mintu M Kumar, a dentist by profession is a home-baker and has been selling customised cakes through her Facebook page 'Mintu's Sweet Tooth'. She has made plum cakes in various shapes including Christmas trees and Snowman. “I usually make white and dark chocolate brownies.

This time, however, I am focusing on making plum cakes using star fondants and snowballs.” The price of plum cakes range from R450 for half kg to 850 for one kg. Besides this, she is also planning to put up her stall at the Children's Carnival which is being held on December 22 at Jawahar Nagar.

There are other bakers who are opting for a more visual appeal on their cake. One such patissier is Nikita Augustine Baby John of 'Love & Butter'. Her recipes, she says, have been handed down by her mother. She has already baked nearly 70 cakes which have to be delivered within four days.

"This time I have done a Santa basket which is a wooden crate with ginger cookies, cranberry cookies, royal icing cookies and candy cane-shaped cookies.” The cake boxes are made from recycled kraft papers. They have also introduced a Christmas hamper where crates can be reused to put your plants or as a storage unit. Even Christmas themed dark chocolate peppermint barks have been introduced," she said.

Anu Alexander of 'Anu Bake Away', a techie has been making lip-smacking rum fruitcakes for more than a year now. "There is a particular recipe that I follow to make these fruitcakes. The fruits and burs are soaked in rum. I also add caramel which gives it a special taste,” she said.