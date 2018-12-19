A journey cut short

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fifty-year-old Rejikumar K can barely hold back his tears. "I wish this order came after three months. By then, I could have been a permanent employee, thereby save my family from this crisis," he says.

An empanelled conductor with the KSRTC's city depot, Rejikumar is among the 4,017 conductors who were terminated by the Corporation based on the High Court order directing the dismissal of the empanelled staff. The order also advised recruiting those in the PSC rank list.

K Rejikumar

Of the total 4,017 people, Thiruvananthapuram city unit has the highest number of terminated conductors - 118. Rejikumar is clueless about how to fend for his six-member family, as he was the sole breadwinner.

"How am l going to meet the expenses for my parents' treatment and my sons' studies. This would come to around Rs 3,600 per month. This job was my sole hope. I am in my 50s and finding a new job is impossible,” he asks.

The empanelled staff who worked for a meagre daily wage of Rs 480 without any extra benefit, unlike the permanent staff, had always voiced their issues. However, the meagre income was something they looked forward to.

“If there is a shortage of Rs 100 in the daily collection, a permanent staff is bound to pay the same amount in the depot whereas an empanelled staff should pay four times the amount. Also, if we were unable to take up at least 20 duty days a month due to any reason, including medical issues, we had to face a salary cut of Rs 1,000,” said Rejikumar.

Left in the lurch, Rejikumar, like many others, are hopeful the state government and the KSRTC will take a decision in their favour.

Other staff are also worried about the plight of their colleagues.

“I was heartbroken to hear about their immediate termination. Many, like my friend Reji, has spent the major part of their life serving the corporation and their sudden expulsion was not the right thing. We hope the government and the management take the right decision as they have promised,” said Vinod Lal, a permanent driver in KSRTC.