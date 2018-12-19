Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Activities of Rebuild Kerala to be accelerated 

Published: 19th December 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:40 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Activities of Rebuild Kerala, the government initiative for rebuilding the state after the devastating floods, will be accelerated. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately prepare the projects as part of Rebuild Kerala without any delay and assigned the Chief Secretary to utilise the unspent funds of World Bank for flood rehabilitation work

The United Nations report (PDNA) has found Water Resources, PWD, assets under local self government bodies, comprehensive agriculture sector, environment, disaster risk management as priority sectors for rebuilding the state. Pinarayi directed officials to prepare sectoral plans for comprehensive interference in these areas.

The secretaries of the departments concerned will be responsible for the plans and for preparing these plans the technical expertise of World Bank officials and the professionals of KPMG will be utilised.

The meeting also decided to get the final clearance for the sectoral plans by the second week of January.
Secretaries are also given responsibilities to identify pilot projects for initial stages of sectoral plans before taking up major projects and in-depth studies in certain sectors have to be carried out. 

Kerala Floods Rebuild Kerala

