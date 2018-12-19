Adeeb Ahamed, Gopikrishnan to get K Karunakaran Awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adeeb Ahamed, the managing director of Lulu Financial Group, and cartoonist Gopikrishnan of Mathrubhumi have been selected for the 8th K Karunakaran Memorial Awards.

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily will distribute the awards at a function at Tagore Hall here on December 23.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will preside over the function. Ahamed will receive the ‘best industrial entrepreneur’ award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a memento. Gopikrishnan would receive the ‘best cartoonist’ award which carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and a memento, said Ramesh Chennithala, chairman, K Karunakaran Foundation.

K Karunakaran memorial lecture on the day will be inaugurated by deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad at 10 am. Chennithala will preside over the lecture.

A seminar on ‘Karunakaran and Kerala’ will be inaugurated at 11.30 by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Former KPCC president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai will preside over the function. A seminar on ‘Karunakaran and Media’ will be inaugurated by AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy. Former KPCC chief M M Hassan will preside over the seminar.