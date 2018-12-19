Government misusing official system for communal women’s wall: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the state government is misusing the official machinery for the communal women’s wall. He was addressing media persons on Tuesday. The employees are being threatened using CPM-affiliated organisations even though the government is stating employees will not be compelled to take part in the wall.

The circular sent by the Regional deputy director, Higher Secondary Department, to the higher secondary principals makes it mandatory to attend the meeting convened for the preparations of the women’s wall at SMV High School, Thiruvananthapuram. The government has already stated in the Assembly that already one and a half lakh files are pending and after the women’s wall this will double, Chennithala said.

Kudumbashree workers are now being deployed for the propaganda of the wall and even the flood affected are facing threats to take part in the wall for getting government benefits.

The Chief Secretary stated the Director, Women and Child development, will be in charge of producing and distributing materials for the awareness campaign. This shows the director is responsible for producing and distributing campaign materials and the funds required for this will be spent from the government coffers, the Opposition Leader said.

He said the Women’s Wall is being formed only with Hindu organisations and spending funds for this is against Article 27 of the Constitution. Actor Manju Warrier is being abused by the CPM and its cyber warriors for having withdrawn from the women’s wall, Chennithala said.

“Even ministers are directly attacking Manju and this shows the CPM’s love for women is all farce” he said. Ramesh said if Manju supports women’s wall, she will be a great actor and if not she will be pushed into oblivion and this is the culture of the CPM. He rebuked the CPM and said the party which cannot even protect the women members of the party is now going ahead with Women’s Wall to protect women.

He said the party central committee members P K Sreemathy and A K Balan were trying to protect P K Sasi MLA.

The directives

The circular by the regional deputy director, Higher Secondary Dept, to the HSS principals makes it mandatory to attend the meeting convened for the preparations of women’s wall at SMV High School, in the capital city.

The Chief Secretary has stated the director, Women and Child development, will be in charge of producing and distributing materials for awareness campaign.