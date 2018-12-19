Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kaviyoor sex scandal case: CBI gives clean chit to victim’s father

The CBI had booked her in the case on the charge of abetment. The agency has listed 63 witnesses in the case.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 02:25 AM

CBI_Headquarters

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a U-turn in the sensational Kaviyoor sex scandal case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday informed the CBI court here that the victim was not sexually exploited by her father.

Earlier, the probe team had claimed the father was the main culprit in the case. The victim had committed suicide along with her entire family in 2004. She was allegedly lured in by a gang offering her plum roles in movies and TV serials. 

In a 24-page fourth report, the CBI made it clear that there was no scientific evidence to prove that the crime was committed by the victim’s father. The CBI told the court it only had a suspicion. However, the agency confirmed in its latest report the victim was sexually exploited and the father had forced the family to commit suicide. The trial of the case will resume on January 30. The report also did not mention any names of suspects. 

In the three earlier reports submitted to the court, CBI had claimed the girl was sexually exploited by her father. But the court had rejected all of them and asked the agency to provide any scientific evidence to prove the girl’s father was a culprit. The court, had eventually, ordered further investigation in the case.   
Earlier, the report filed by CBI SP Nandakumar Nair had pointed fingers at the father without conducting the DNA test of the samples. The conclusion was arrived at based on a statement given by the victim’s friend as well as circumstantial evidence.

The victim, father Narayanan Namboothiri, mother Sreedevi, sister Akhila and brother Akshay were found dead in their rented house at Kaviyoor near Tiruvalla on September 28, 2004. The incident triggered a widespread controversy when it was revealed the victim was exploited by a casting couch racket. Though the names of politicians’ sons had come up during investigation, CBI denied any such involvement. 

The agency inferred that the father, a temple priest, could have poisoned his wife and children and then committed suicide by hanging. The CBI said Latha Nair, the sole accused in the case, had threatened the family after their financial and personal relationship turned sour. The CBI had booked her in the case on the charge of abetment. The agency has listed 63 witnesses in the case.

