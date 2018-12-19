Lulu Group staffer swindles Rs 4.5 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police have nabbed an employee of Lulu Group based in Riyadh who was absconding after allegedly swindling money to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore from the company. The arrested is Shiju Joseph, 45, of Kazhakoottam and he was landed in the police net from a hideout at Kazhakoottam.

According to the police, Shiju was a manager of Lulu Avenue at Riyadh and had been involved in fraudulent practices for the past one and a half year. He diverted the fund after forging bills and other documents in the name of purchasing necessary items for the company with the help of a Jordan national Mohammed Fakeem. The items purchased for the Lulu Avenue was through the company where Mohammed Fakeem was employed.

The accused targeted the items arriving in large containers and forged bills. After the Lulu Group complained to Riyadh police, the accused went into hiding at a secluded place at Kazhakoottam.

Later, the Lulu Group gave a complaint to Thumba police and Shiju was traced by the cops. Shiju used to communicate with other only through Whatsapp evading the phone calls.

He was nabbed following a scientific investigation based on cracking the WhatsApp calls and messages. The arrested was later produced before the magistrate which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.