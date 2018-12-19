Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lulu Group staffer swindles Rs 4.5 crore

The city shadow police have nabbed an employee of Lulu Group based in Riyadh who was absconding after allegedly swindling money to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore from the company.

Published: 19th December 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police have nabbed an employee of Lulu Group based in Riyadh who was absconding after allegedly swindling money to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore from the company.  The arrested is Shiju Joseph, 45, of Kazhakoottam and he was landed in the police net from a hideout at Kazhakoottam. 

According to the police, Shiju was a manager of Lulu Avenue at Riyadh and had been involved in fraudulent practices for the past one and a half year. He diverted the fund after forging bills and other documents in the name of purchasing necessary items for the company with the help of a Jordan national Mohammed Fakeem. The items purchased for the Lulu Avenue was through the company where Mohammed Fakeem was employed. 

The accused targeted the items arriving in large containers and forged bills. After the Lulu Group complained to Riyadh police, the accused went into hiding at a secluded place at Kazhakoottam. 
Later, the Lulu Group gave a complaint to Thumba police and Shiju was traced by the cops. Shiju used to communicate with other only through Whatsapp evading the phone calls. 

He was nabbed following a scientific investigation based on cracking the WhatsApp calls and messages. The arrested was later produced before the magistrate which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lulu Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp