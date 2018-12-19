Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Scaling heights, fighting odds

Syam is a downhill rider, swimmer and a clay modeller. He often goes trekking at nearby 'Nadukanipara' which is also his favourite cycling destination.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I was constantly taunted by my classmates for my wet pants. I had no friends and I was cornered," says 18-year-old Syam Kumar  SS who has survived 13 surgeries. However, none of these stood in the way of him becoming an adventurer. He has three kidneys but there's only 25 per cent functionality. 

Syam Kumar S S

"My right leg was stuck to my buttocks during my birth. In spite of three surgical attempts, the doctors were unable to rectify it and I had it amputated at the age of eight. I also had a boil on my backbone," says Syam.

However, he wasn't ready to get bogged down by these disabilities. Today, Syam, hailing from ilappilsala, is a downhill rider, swimmer and a clay modeller. He often goes trekking at nearby 'Nadukanipara' which is also his favourite cycling destination. 

He has participated in district-level clay modelling competitions. too. "I wasn't active in extracurricular activities till my Class 10. I happened to see the videos of Nick Vujicic and got motivated to do something distinctive," he said.

At the age of 16, Syam has a small bladder with the capacity of a two-year-old child. It was later expanded to hold 500 ml urine after surgery at St John's Hospital in Bengaluru. "I'll have to do 'Clean intermittent catheterization' (CIC) every two hours. It is difficult when I go cycling," he added.

His future plans are clear too. "I want to climb Mount Everest, take the Ironman challenge and want to take part in Himalayan cycling," he says.

Indomitable spirit

Syam is a downhill rider, swimmer and a clay modeller. He often goes trekking at nearby 'Nadukanipara' which is also his favourite cycling destination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syam Kumar  SS downhill rider swimmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp