Two Bihar natives held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attingal police on Tuesday arrested two Bihar natives for allegedly providing fake visas to two youths for travelling to Malaysia.

The arrested are Krishnakumar, 23, and Sharvan Kumar, 21, of Bihar. They were arrested from New Delhi and have been brought here and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the arrest was based on the complaint of an Attingal native Prasad. The duo cheated Prasad and his friend and swindled money to the tune of `1.7 lakh for the visa charges. The accused advised them to come to Nedumbassery airport from where they would get a connecting flight to the Maldives.

From there, the Attingal natives were advised to fly to Malaysia. However, the cheating came to light only after the complainants reached Nedumbassery airport.