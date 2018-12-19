Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UGC circular puts University of Kerala postings in limbo

At present, 40 per cent of teaching positions are lying vacant at the KU. 

Published: 19th December 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

University of Kerala

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The insufficient number of faculty members in various departments under the University of Kerala has put the varsity in a fix. In many departments, there are only one or two faculty members and this has affected the academic performance of the students. Sources in the university said a circular by the University Grants Commission (UGC) over reservation pattern in the appointment of faculty members is the reason for the uncertainty. At present, 40 per cent of teaching positions are lying vacant at the KU. 

For the past one-and-a-half year, no fresh appointments have been made in the varsity. Last year, the university had notified the job notification to fill 110 vacancies in various departments. However, the UGC guidelines insist fresh appointments should be made only after ensuring reservation criteria in each department. The varsity requested the reservation pattern by considering the whole university as a single unit rather than reservation in each department. Though the university approached the High court against UGC instructions, the UGC filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. In the fallout, a total number of 110 vacancies are yet to be filled and this has been affecting the whole performance of the varsity, sources said. 

“We had already advertised for the posts and the process of filling up vacancies was almost done, but it had to be put on hold. But we cannot appoint new teachers because of the ongoing court case with regard to the UGC’s circular on hiring reserved category candidates. The shortage of faculty members resulted in lowering of the grade of the university. National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will also stop funding the varsity and it was one of the reasons for losing the Chancellor’s Award,” a former syndicate member said. 

Recently, many colleges under KU lost their NAAC rankings and this made the university reconstitute the academic system, especially the research segment. Vice Chancellor, V P Mahadevan Pillai told Express the issue is a serious matter of concern and they could not make any appointments due to the stringent instructions of the UGC. 

He admitted the UGC circular had put a dampener in the hiring process. “On one side, the UGC has been instructing us to stop the recruitment and they cut down the funds to the varsity citing the shortage of faculty members on the other side. However, I have called on Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and discussed the issue. I have also requested the government to create 50 new posts too. Hope the issue will be sorted out soon,” Pillai said. 

Varsity faces the heat

The shortage of faculty members resulted in lowering of the grade of the varsity. NAAC will also stop funding the varsity and it was one of the reasons for losing the Chancellor’s Award

In a soup

● For the past 1.5 years, no fresh appointments has been made in the varsity 
● Last year, the varsity notified to fill 110 vacancies in various departments.
● The varsity requested the reservation pattern by considering the whole university as a single unit

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Kerala University Grants Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp