UGC circular puts University of Kerala postings in limbo

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The insufficient number of faculty members in various departments under the University of Kerala has put the varsity in a fix. In many departments, there are only one or two faculty members and this has affected the academic performance of the students. Sources in the university said a circular by the University Grants Commission (UGC) over reservation pattern in the appointment of faculty members is the reason for the uncertainty. At present, 40 per cent of teaching positions are lying vacant at the KU.

For the past one-and-a-half year, no fresh appointments have been made in the varsity. Last year, the university had notified the job notification to fill 110 vacancies in various departments. However, the UGC guidelines insist fresh appointments should be made only after ensuring reservation criteria in each department. The varsity requested the reservation pattern by considering the whole university as a single unit rather than reservation in each department. Though the university approached the High court against UGC instructions, the UGC filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. In the fallout, a total number of 110 vacancies are yet to be filled and this has been affecting the whole performance of the varsity, sources said.

“We had already advertised for the posts and the process of filling up vacancies was almost done, but it had to be put on hold. But we cannot appoint new teachers because of the ongoing court case with regard to the UGC’s circular on hiring reserved category candidates. The shortage of faculty members resulted in lowering of the grade of the university. National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will also stop funding the varsity and it was one of the reasons for losing the Chancellor’s Award,” a former syndicate member said.

Recently, many colleges under KU lost their NAAC rankings and this made the university reconstitute the academic system, especially the research segment. Vice Chancellor, V P Mahadevan Pillai told Express the issue is a serious matter of concern and they could not make any appointments due to the stringent instructions of the UGC.

He admitted the UGC circular had put a dampener in the hiring process. “On one side, the UGC has been instructing us to stop the recruitment and they cut down the funds to the varsity citing the shortage of faculty members on the other side. However, I have called on Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and discussed the issue. I have also requested the government to create 50 new posts too. Hope the issue will be sorted out soon,” Pillai said.

Varsity faces the heat

The shortage of faculty members resulted in lowering of the grade of the varsity. NAAC will also stop funding the varsity and it was one of the reasons for losing the Chancellor’s Award

In a soup

● For the past 1.5 years, no fresh appointments has been made in the varsity

● Last year, the varsity notified to fill 110 vacancies in various departments.

● The varsity requested the reservation pattern by considering the whole university as a single unit