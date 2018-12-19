Women’s wall participants being finalised; ward-level meets before December 25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District-level organising committees have been formed for the women’s wall programme and preparatory meetings are being conducted in Assembly constituencies. Ward-level committees will be formed before December 25.

Wide-ranging campaigns have been launched on social media with participation being finalised. Three lakh women will participate in the programme in Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of 43.5 km from Kadampattukonam to Ayyankali Square in Vellayamabalam.

Three lakh women will also form a wall over 58 km from Ochira to Kadampattukonam in Kollam.

Four lakh women will participate in the human chain in Alappuzha between the 97 km from Aroor to Ochira.

The ‘wall’ in Alappuzha district will see the participation of 60,000 women from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, while there will be 3 lakh women forming a 49-km wall from Karukutti to Aroor, in Ernakulam which will include 45,000 women from Idukki.

The chain in Ernakulam will pass through the panchayats of Karukutti, Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, Choornikkara and Kumbalam and the municipalities of Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery, Kochi and Marad. Another three lakh women will be part of the move from Cheruthuthuruthi to Karukutti in Thrissur.

Palakkad will see a 26 km wall from Pulamanthol to Cheruthuruthi; 55 km in Malappuram and 74 km in Kozhikode with 35,000 women from Wayanad attending. Five lakh women will attend the programme in Kannur.

The writing on the wall

The state committee meeting of State Employees and Teachers Organisation has asked its members not to follow oral instructions from the government on the women’s wall programme. The meeting chaired by SETO chairman N K Benny asked government employees and teachers to obey only written orders.