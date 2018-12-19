Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Women’s wall participants being finalised; ward-level meets before December 25

 District-level organising committees have been formed for the women’s wall programme and preparatory meetings are being conducted in Assembly constituencies.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District-level organising committees have been formed for the women’s wall programme and preparatory meetings are being conducted in Assembly constituencies. Ward-level committees will be formed before December 25. 

Wide-ranging campaigns have been launched on social media with participation being finalised. Three lakh women will participate in the programme in Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of 43.5 km from Kadampattukonam to Ayyankali Square in Vellayamabalam. 

Three lakh women will also form a wall over 58 km from Ochira to Kadampattukonam in Kollam. 
Four lakh women will participate in the human chain in Alappuzha between the 97 km from Aroor to Ochira.

The ‘wall’ in Alappuzha district will see the participation of 60,000 women from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, while there will be 3 lakh women forming a 49-km wall from Karukutti to Aroor, in Ernakulam which will include 45,000 women from Idukki.

The chain in Ernakulam will pass through the panchayats of Karukutti, Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, Choornikkara and Kumbalam and the municipalities of Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery, Kochi and Marad. Another three lakh women will be part of the move from Cheruthuthuruthi to Karukutti in Thrissur.  
Palakkad will see a 26 km wall from Pulamanthol to Cheruthuruthi; 55 km in Malappuram and 74 km in Kozhikode with 35,000 women from Wayanad attending. Five lakh women will attend the programme in Kannur. 

The writing on the wall

The state committee meeting of State Employees and Teachers Organisation has asked its members not to follow oral instructions from the government on the women’s wall programme. The meeting chaired by SETO chairman N K Benny asked government employees and teachers to obey only written orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women’s wall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp