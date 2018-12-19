‘X-ray diagnosis at govt sector itself is flawed’

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At another instance, the report states that while private and cooperative institutions are coming under the purview of penal action including fine, penalty, power disconnection and provisional closure, the relevant government order spares state-run institutions. This has naturally fuelled the negligence of hospital authorities.

Indian Radiological and Imaging Association state president Dr Mohanan K said: “It’s a reality the technicians manning the X-ray units weren’t being provided with the Thermo Luminescence Dosimeter (TLD) film badges, that indicates levels of exposure to radiation.” According to him, the absence of the same might increase the chances of patients and technicians being exposed to more than permissible radiation levels.

Meanwhile, Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) president Dr A K Rauf said the X-ray diagnosis at the government sector itself is flawed as radiologists and radiotherapists are considered the same. According to him, though the two are different specialities, the Special Rules 2010 considered it as the same and mutual transfers are being made.