City zoo to get a facelift

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fond of studying the behaviour of zoo animals or learning interesting tidbits about them? Here's some good news. The zoo in Thiruvananthapuram is coming up with four advanced interpretation centres which will provide visitors with all these details.

According to zoo officials, most of the visitors who arrive at the zoo only spend a few minutes at each enclosure and take a brief look at the boards describing the animals. "We want to provide comprehensive information about all the animals in the zoo. With these interpretation centres, we aim to create awareness related to animals and their habitats," said S Abu, zoo director.

Officials said the plan is already approved and the interpretation centre will take a few months to be completed. "Under the project, we plan to display written information about the animals describing their variety, behaviour and other information," said the director. Besides this, touch screen panels will be also installed at the centres so that visitors can receive information regarding each animal. A few resting houses located inside the zoo will also bear the information of the animals.

The four interpretation centres will be set up outside the monkey, bird, carnivore and reptile enclosures. " The main objective of a zoo is not just entertainment but also to educate people about the wild animals. It is especially useful for visitors who are curious about the animals related to the species' and their habitat," said Anil Kumar, the zoo superintendent.

Through the interpretation-cum-information centre, the zoo authorities hope to provide basic knowledge of the behaviour of different species of animals. People would be able to know more about the habitat of the animals.

Butterfly Park work in progress

Another initiative by the zoo officials is the construction of a Butter fly Park which is nearing completion. The park will have an elevated pathway which is helpful for the differently-abled. A wide variety of plants and trees suited for various species of butterflies are also being cultivated in the park. "We also plan to construct a small waterfall and pool which is also being constructed without disturbing the habitat of the species. Already the work is in progress and will be completed soon," said Abu.