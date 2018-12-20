Kerala children make it big at national-level painting contest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tojo Clemence of the Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara; and Hiba of the BUDS School in Alathur, Palakkad were among the first prize winners in the general and differently-abled categories of the National children’s drawing contest, jointly organised by the Indian Council for Child Welfare and the Kerala State Child Welfare Council.

Deepak S P, general secretary, Kerala State Council For Child Welfare, said the paintings of the five first prize winners will be sent for the national-level competition.

Participants who won the first three positions will be awarded cash awards and a memento by the Kerala State Child Welfare Council.

The Indian Council for Child Welfare will provide scholarships for the national level winners till the age of 20.

Winners

General category (5 to 9 years)

First: Tojo Clemence, Class II, Govt HSS, Elamakkara, Ernakulam

Second: Angrah PS, Class IV, Government UPS, Choorakkattukara, Thrissur.

Third: Bhagyashree Rajesh, Class II, Ursuline Senior Secondary School, Kannur.

General category (10 to 16 years)

First: Sharan S, Class X, Krist Raj Higher Secondary School, Kollam

Second: Twinkle P, Class X, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chala, Kannur

Third: Aparna Anil, Amrita Vidyalayam, Koyilandy, Kozhikode

Differently-abled category (5 to 10 years), (sub-group I)

First: Hiba, BUDS School, Alathur, Palakkad

Second: Sooraj S, BUDS School, Alathur

(Sub-group II)

First: Sandra SB, Class IV, Government UPS, Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram

Second: Durga Priya SP, Class II, LPS Pangode, Thiruvananthapuram

(Sub-group III)

First: Fathima PA, Class III, WO School For The Blind And Deaf, Muttil, Wayanad

Second: Revathy KR, ALP School, Urakam, Thrissur.

Third: Joyal M J, St Joseph’s UP School, Kundannur, Thrissur

(11 to 18 years)

First: Anagha A, BUDS School, Mathur, Palakkad.

Second: Abhisekh S, Class X, NSS Higher Secondary School, Palkulangara, Thiruvananthapuram

Third: Sooryakrishna GR, Class X, Government Higher Secondary School, Venjarammoodu,

(Age Group- III)

First: Allumol M, Class VIII, CSA HSS for Partially Hearing, Manakala, Adoor, Pathanamthitta

Second: Najia Nazrim, Class VIII, WO School For The Blind And Deaf, Muttil, Wayanad

Third: Jyothish G P, CSA Higher Secondary School For The Partially Hearing, Manakala