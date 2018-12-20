Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala children make it big at national-level painting contest

The Indian Council for Child Welfare will provide scholarships for the national level winners till the age of 20.

Published: 20th December 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tojo Clemence of the Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara; and Hiba of the BUDS School in Alathur, Palakkad were among the first prize winners in the general and differently-abled categories of the National children’s drawing contest, jointly organised by the Indian Council for Child Welfare and the Kerala State Child Welfare Council.

Deepak S P, general secretary, Kerala State Council For Child Welfare, said the paintings of the five first prize winners will be sent for the national-level competition. 

Participants who won the first three positions will be awarded cash awards and a memento by the Kerala State Child Welfare Council. 

Winners

General category (5 to 9 years)
First: Tojo Clemence, Class II, Govt HSS, Elamakkara, Ernakulam
Second: Angrah PS, Class IV, Government UPS, Choorakkattukara, Thrissur.
Third: Bhagyashree Rajesh, Class II, Ursuline Senior Secondary School, Kannur.

General category (10 to 16 years)
First: Sharan S, Class X, Krist Raj Higher Secondary School, Kollam
Second: Twinkle P, Class X, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chala, Kannur
Third: Aparna Anil, Amrita Vidyalayam, Koyilandy, Kozhikode
Differently-abled category (5 to 10 years), (sub-group I)
First: Hiba, BUDS School, Alathur, Palakkad
Second: Sooraj S, BUDS School, Alathur

(Sub-group II)
First: Sandra SB, Class IV, Government UPS, Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram
Second: Durga Priya SP, Class II, LPS Pangode, Thiruvananthapuram 

(Sub-group III)
First: Fathima PA, Class III, WO School For The Blind And Deaf, Muttil, Wayanad
Second: Revathy KR, ALP School, Urakam, Thrissur.
Third: Joyal M J, St Joseph’s UP School, Kundannur, Thrissur

(11 to 18 years)
First: Anagha A, BUDS School, Mathur, Palakkad.
Second: Abhisekh S, Class X, NSS Higher Secondary School, Palkulangara, Thiruvananthapuram
Third: Sooryakrishna GR, Class X, Government Higher Secondary School, Venjarammoodu, 

(Age Group- III)
First: Allumol M, Class VIII, CSA HSS for Partially Hearing, Manakala, Adoor, Pathanamthitta 
Second: Najia Nazrim, Class VIII, WO School For The Blind And Deaf, Muttil, Wayanad
Third: Jyothish G P, CSA Higher Secondary School For The Partially Hearing, Manakala

