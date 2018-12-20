Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Killiyar cleanliness gets a boost

Published: 20th December 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For years, the Killiyar has been the dump yard of huge quantities of industrial and domestic waste. As part of the Puzhayarivu (river walk) initiative organised by the Killi River City Mission, an undertaking of the City Corporation, a boat survey was conducted from Thiruvallam to Karamana. The study concluded that the Parvathy Puthanar canal, which joins the river is one of the primary carriers of the waste. 

The survey inspection began from Maruthoorkadavu bridge in Karamana river, Kalladimugham Edayar, Thiruvallam Bridge and concluded at Panathura-Pazhikara. The survey was conducted as part of the river walk campaign two months ago. 

During the inspection, the officials inspected the amount of wastewater drawn into the river. "The City Corporation has already issued the notice to about 400 houses and institutions which were found responsible in discharging domestic sewage and industrial effluents through canals and pipes in the water bodies, thereby polluting the water in Thiruvallam, Nemom zone and Karamana circle. Of these, 200 people have removed the sewer pipe connection by themselves while the remaining 150 wastewater sewers were shut down by the Corporation.

The local body plans to construct a centralised plant in these areas to treat the sewer waste," said S Baby, Thiruvallam Health Inspector.      

The detailed survey suggests that waste thrown into the river is collected at critical points along the river and its banks. With various political parties requesting for postponing of the mega cleanup programme by a few days, a meeting of all the councillors has been convened to discuss the final dates. It is yet to be finalised.

The Corporation had already begun preliminary clean up activities of the Killiyar severalmonths ago. The immediate strategies include cleanup drives and steps to strengthen the river banks.

25,000 volunteers to participate in mass cleaning drive

As many as 25,000 volunteers including Corporation staff, NSS and Resident's association members, Kudumbashree and college volunteers will participate in the mass cleaning drive programme organised by the Killi River City Mission which will be held on December 22. 

In a meeting convened by Mayor V K Prasanth with the workers of Kudumbasree Community Development Societies (CDS) and Area Development Societies (ADS), it was decided that 7,000 Kudumbasree workers will participate in the cleaning drive programme. 

At least 300 Kudambashree workers will be selected from wards near Killiyar river and 50 workers will participate from other wards in the cleaning drive which will be headed by the ADS worker. 

According to the Corporation's health officials, health officials and green army volunteers, 3000 resident's association, 2000 NSS volunteers and other volunteers including college students, politicians and trade unions are expected to participate in the programme.  

