KTDC plans more projects to attract tourists

Published: 20th December 2018

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Kerala Tourism)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to boost the tourism sector, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation will introduce several tourism-related facilities to attract more tourists. 

“KTDC is the face of tourism and we plan to regain our previous glory by introducing new projects,” said tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran while inaugurating 15 additional rooms at Ponmudi resort.
Along with adding more rooms, KTDC plans to beautify the lower sanatorium at a cost of Rs 2 crore without harming its natural beauty. As part of the beautification, bamboo huts, tree houses, landscape garden and sculptures will be set up at the sanatorium to attract visitors.  

A children’s play area is also being readied for visitors at Ponmudi. Work is also in progress on a new guest house and police station near the resort. Seven rooms have been constructed in the PWD guest house near to the Golden Peak resort.

Veli tourist village is also under renovation. After the Rs 1.65-crore modernisation, it will have an eco park, urban park and a toy train.  

A digital museum is also coming up at a cost of Rs 9 crore at Kanakakkunnu Palace.“The unavailability of products and recreational activities were the reasons for the decline in the number of tourists in Ponmudi. This is why we have decided to add more tourism-related activities such as rope climbing here,” the minister said.

“After Ockhi and the devastating floods, this is a new beginning for the tourism department. Facilities like cable car will also be brought in to attract tourists,” said KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar. 
In his presidential address, D K Murali MLA said the district has always been neglected. But this time a decision has been taken to complete the pending development works to boost tourism.

