Marathon Bahuleyan and team to run for rebuilding Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S Bahuleyan, popularly known as Marathon Bahuleyan, will go on another run on Thursday from Thiruvananthapuram to Sabarimala urging the state government to rebuild the damaged infrastructure at Pampa.

This time, he is not alone. He is accompanied by other runners Venganoor Sreenivasan and Mukkola Binu. The run will begin from 11 am in front of the Secretariat after taking Irumudikettu from Sree Ganapathy temple at Thampanoor at 7 am and the duo will cover 190 kilometres.

Bahuleyan has been on a mission for various purposes and causes directly linked to the common man. He has completed many runs as part of the charity and to urge the government for its timely action on various issues. He used to collect money in the run and it will be donated to cancer patients and other marginalised sections in society. During the campaign, Bahuleyan used to speak at street corners appealing to the public to contribute generously towards poor cancers patients relief fund.

In 2008, Bahuleyan ran 660 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod and entered the Limca Book of Records. In 2016, he ran a marathon from Thiruvananthapuram to Sannidhanam with an appeal that Sabarimala should be declared a world pilgrim centre. However, he failed to achieve his aim and hence he ran again for the same purpose last year. Bahuleyan is a national athletic champion.

Bahuleyan, 38, hailing from Dhanuvachapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, has also bagged several meet awards as an athlete. He finished second in the state amateur athletics meet held in 1996 and came first in the south zone athletic meet in 3,000 metres.

Social work runs deep in his vein

