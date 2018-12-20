Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mom of assaulted cop says her son facing threats from SFI workers

The police have so far been able to apprehend only four of the accused while other culprits, including SFI University College unit leader Nazim, are still at large. 

Published: 20th December 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the delay in arresting all the accused SFI workers involved in attacking cops on duty here in the city last Wednesday, the mother of one of the injured policeman Sarath has written to State Police Chief Loknath Behera asking him to probe the case with honesty and invoke strict sections, including that of attempt to murder, against the accused. The police have so far been able to apprehend only four of the accused while other culprits, including SFI University College unit leader Nazim, are still at large. 

She said the SFI workers were threatening her son. In her letter, Sasikala C K, mother of  Sarath, said her son could identify all those who had attacked him and two other cops. 

She said two bike-born students, who were travelling after flouting traffic rules, were blocked by the cops. Soon they rang up others who reached the spot and attacked the men in uniform with an intention of killing them.

“It has been learnt that weak sections were invoked against the attackers at the Cantonment Station. The fact that it was a murder attempt was also not registered,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment Station House Officer Sajad has been transferred to the traffic wing. The Special Branch had earlier submitted a report that indicted the police officers of the station for letting the attackers flee the scene.

Though the police party had managed to grab a few from the spot, they had to be released after the student leaders intervened. 

Special Branch sources said the SHO has not been in the law and order for a long time and that might have resulted in a slip up from his side. “He has been in the cyber cell for sometime and he did not get enough time to adapt to the new job. Hence the mistake,” sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SFI workers Loknath Behera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp