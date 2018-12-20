Mom of assaulted cop says her son facing threats from SFI workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the delay in arresting all the accused SFI workers involved in attacking cops on duty here in the city last Wednesday, the mother of one of the injured policeman Sarath has written to State Police Chief Loknath Behera asking him to probe the case with honesty and invoke strict sections, including that of attempt to murder, against the accused. The police have so far been able to apprehend only four of the accused while other culprits, including SFI University College unit leader Nazim, are still at large.

She said the SFI workers were threatening her son. In her letter, Sasikala C K, mother of Sarath, said her son could identify all those who had attacked him and two other cops.

She said two bike-born students, who were travelling after flouting traffic rules, were blocked by the cops. Soon they rang up others who reached the spot and attacked the men in uniform with an intention of killing them.

“It has been learnt that weak sections were invoked against the attackers at the Cantonment Station. The fact that it was a murder attempt was also not registered,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment Station House Officer Sajad has been transferred to the traffic wing. The Special Branch had earlier submitted a report that indicted the police officers of the station for letting the attackers flee the scene.

Though the police party had managed to grab a few from the spot, they had to be released after the student leaders intervened.

Special Branch sources said the SHO has not been in the law and order for a long time and that might have resulted in a slip up from his side. “He has been in the cyber cell for sometime and he did not get enough time to adapt to the new job. Hence the mistake,” sources said.