State SVEEP action plan to be readied

State SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) action plan will be prepared to create awareness among voters as a prelude to the 2019 general elections.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:49 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) action plan will be prepared to create awareness among voters as a prelude to the 2019 general elections. SVEEP will be prepared after studying the district action plans prepared by nodal electoral officers and including the best awareness programmes.

The state-level action plan will be submitted to the state Election Commissioner and will be implemented. The two-day programme for the district nodal officers was inaugurated by the state electoral officer Tikkaram Meena on Wednesday. Meena said wide awareness programme will be conducted on differently abled, transgenders, NRI voters and tribal voters.

