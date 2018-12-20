State SVEEP action plan to be readied

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) action plan will be prepared to create awareness among voters as a prelude to the 2019 general elections. SVEEP will be prepared after studying the district action plans prepared by nodal electoral officers and including the best awareness programmes.

The state-level action plan will be submitted to the state Election Commissioner and will be implemented. The two-day programme for the district nodal officers was inaugurated by the state electoral officer Tikkaram Meena on Wednesday. Meena said wide awareness programme will be conducted on differently abled, transgenders, NRI voters and tribal voters.