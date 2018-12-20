The shores are ringing with hope and love

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One year ago, their lives had been shattered in the aftermath of the Ockhi tragedy. However, this year, the fishermen communities are slowly coming to terms with the disaster and are even picking up the pieces and celebrating their comeback to life. This is obvious from the spirit of Christmas that has also reached their homes. Many of them have already begun preparations at home. Starry-lit pine trees, stars and cribs have already been set up at their homes.

"The devastating memories of Ockhi last year put a dent on our Christmas celebrations.This year, however, we are recovering and have kept the statues and trees to welcome Jesus Christ to our homes," said Selin, wife of a fisherman at Poonthura.

The Vettucaud church decked

with Christmas stars

Lives in the cyclone-hit coastal regions are returning to normal. "The 36 people who had died or gone missing in Poonthura were very familiar to us. The situation is still tragic for the widows and fatherless. However, they are also coming to terms with the tragedy," said Manoj , Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) committee member of Poonthura St Thomas Chuch who was active in cyclone relief activities.

"We are impatiently waiting for Christmas. The church has initiated a plethora of Christmas programmes this year including a tug of war, musical chair, a food relay-race, water filling competitions, sack race, caroms, chess, cricket, volleyball, shot put and Kabadi," he added.

It is also an occasion for celebration among the vendors at Vettucaud who are back with the Christmas wares including cribs, trees, stars and LED lights. According to auto driver Manoj Paulose of Vettukad, however, they are not willing to splurge on a luxurious Christmas. Families are full of memories for their loved ones.

"It is true that I miss my father. I also know that he cannot be replaced as I see him as a perfect person. But in his absence, we have become mentally and emotionally strong. The church has been giving us constant financial and moral support," said Sharon Solomon, son of Solomon Vargheese who died in the Ockhi. "It hurts when people accuse us that we are living a luxurious life with the money we received from the Ockhi fund. We still have a huge debt to repay for my sister's marriage," he said.

The youth belonging to the St Antony's Forane church Valiyathura are happy they are able to meet every day for Christmas carols, preparation of cribs and the star. "The Christmas time is an opportunity for us to sit together, play games and talk about the nostalgic school days. The church has organised a week-long programme on the grounds of Christmas including sports, games, theatre performance and various other competitions," said KCYM committee member Bastin George.

The shops in the coastal region are fortunate enough to get sound sales this year compared to the previous year. "We are getting enough customers this year and there is a demand for LED stars," said Muhammed Rafi, owner of Variety Fancy and Cosmetics, Beemapally.