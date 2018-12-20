Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The shores are ringing with hope and love

One year ago, their lives had been shattered in the aftermath of the Ockhi tragedy.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Ockhi victims Express

By Steena Das 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  One year ago, their lives had been shattered in the aftermath of the Ockhi tragedy. However, this year, the fishermen communities are slowly coming to terms with the disaster and are even picking up the pieces and celebrating their comeback to life. This is obvious from the spirit of Christmas that has also reached their homes. Many of them have already begun preparations at home. Starry-lit pine trees, stars and cribs have already been set up at their homes. 

"The devastating memories of Ockhi  last year put a dent on our Christmas celebrations.This year, however, we are recovering and have kept the statues and trees to welcome Jesus Christ to our homes," said Selin, wife of a fisherman at Poonthura.

The Vettucaud church decked
with Christmas stars

Lives in the cyclone-hit coastal regions are returning to normal. "The 36 people who had died or gone missing in Poonthura were very familiar to us. The situation is still tragic for the widows and fatherless. However, they are also coming to terms with the tragedy," said Manoj , Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) committee member of Poonthura St Thomas Chuch who was active in cyclone relief activities.

"We are impatiently waiting for Christmas. The church has initiated a plethora of Christmas programmes this year including a tug of war, musical chair, a food relay-race, water filling competitions, sack race, caroms, chess, cricket, volleyball, shot put and Kabadi," he added.

It is also an occasion for celebration among the vendors at Vettucaud who are back with the Christmas wares including cribs, trees, stars and LED lights. According to auto driver Manoj Paulose of Vettukad, however, they are not willing to splurge on a luxurious Christmas. Families are full of memories for their loved ones.

"It is true that I miss my father. I also know that he cannot be replaced as I see him as a perfect person. But in his absence, we have become mentally and emotionally strong. The church has been giving us constant financial and moral support," said Sharon Solomon, son of Solomon Vargheese who died in the Ockhi. "It hurts when people accuse us that we are living a luxurious life with the money we received from the Ockhi fund. We still have a huge debt to repay for my sister's marriage," he said. 

The youth belonging to the St Antony's Forane church Valiyathura are happy they are able to meet every day for Christmas carols, preparation of cribs and the star. "The Christmas time is an opportunity for us to sit together, play games and talk about the nostalgic school days. The church has organised a week-long programme on the grounds of Christmas including sports, games, theatre performance and various other competitions," said KCYM committee member Bastin George.

The shops in the coastal region are fortunate enough to get sound sales this year compared to the previous year. "We are getting enough customers this year and there is a demand for LED stars," said Muhammed Rafi, owner of Variety Fancy and Cosmetics, Beemapally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp