Youth should defend bid to retrograde the state: CM Pinaryi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan on Wednesday said the youth should be at the forefront of defending the attempt to retrograde the state. Speaking after inaugurating the formation of the Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force by the State Youth Welfare Board, he said the youth had shown their capacity to make an intervention according to the need of the hour during the time of flood.

Hailing the rescue works of the youth during the time of flood, he said they could blunt the allegation the social responsibility of the youth was low. So imparting training to these youth will be more helpful during the time of emergencies. The Youth Welfare Board is taking steps to make use of the potential of the youth in the state, he added.

Youth Affairs Minister E P Jayarajan who presided over the function, said one lakh youths will be made part of the voluntary brigade for the nation building.