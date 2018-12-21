Craftsmen behind the walls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beautiful weaves, carpentry products and handicrafts made by the prison inmates of Poojappura Central jail are on display at the four-day exhibition-cum-sale organised by the prison department in the city. This is the first time that such an exhibition is being held in the jail compound. There are about seven stalls which have products made by inmates of the Central Prison, Poojappura; Women’s Jail, Attakulangara; Women’s Open Prison, Poojappura; Open Prison, Nettukaltheri and Special Sub-Jail, Poojappura. The exhibition-cum-sale is open from 10 am to 8.30 pm and features beautiful artworks done by the prison inmates.

All products are handmade; prison inmates have created products through sheer hardword, showcasing their talent. “All the products on sale portray the expertise of the inmates. We want them to have a life after they get out of the jail. Though we have conducted exhibitions earlier at Kanakakkunnu Palace, this is the first time that we are conducting an exhibition inside the jail premises,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy superintendent, Poojappura Central Prison.

From bedsheets, towels, mattresses, pillows, foot mats, butcher’s knife to hand-made soaps, detergents and phenol, the exhibition showcases a wide range of products made from eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and wood. One of the main attractions in the exhibition is the traditional salt containers made of wood. “Prison inmates are regularly trained in wood and bamboo carving,” said Rajesh. There is also a collection of wooden toys for children ranging from C200 to C500. Italian utensils in the price range of C907 to C1000 are also available. Attires such as shirts, nighties, churidars produced by the inmates under the textile department is also on display. “ Our textile unit is not getting much attention from the public. This is why we are trying to promote the products through these exhibitions,” said Pradeep, a jail staff. Hand-painted baskets and bottles ranging from C 300 to C800 are also on display. The exhibition also comprises wooden mirrors crafted in the model of Aranmula mirrors.

The Women’s Jail, Attakulangara and Women’s Open Prison, Poojappura have included a wide range of sweets and snacks consisting of gulab jamun, avalose podi, murukku, pickles and neyyappam. Besides this, organically grown vegetables such as spinach, drumsticks in the prison compound are also available.

The exhibition has attracted crowds. “We are planning to conduct a big exhibition where we will include all the prisons of the state,” said Rajesh.

This is the first time that plant saplings comprising ixora, bush grass, rose, ribbon grass and aralia have been included in the exhibition, the price ranging from C10 to C20. The exhibition-cum-sale will conclude on December 23.