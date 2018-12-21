Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Film festival complex in the planning phase

While the first phase will be at Sports Hub, the remaining infrastructure would be at KINFRA Kazhakkoottam,” said Mahesh.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kinfra park

Kinfra park

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ChalAchitra Academy secretary Mahesh Panju said: “The government had allocated as much as Rs 100 crore for the  project one-and-half years ago. The proposal for a complex on a 10-acre land at Chitranjali Studio was cancelled. PricewaterhouseCoopers has signed the contract and things are in the planning phase.

While the first phase will be at Sports Hub, the remaining infrastructure would be at KINFRA Kazhakkoottam,” said Mahesh.

Kamal said decision on subleasing needs to be finalised. “A 15-year lease agreement was signed six years ago between the Sports Hub and Kerala University to accommodate the hub on the varsity campus. The plot allocated for the film festival complex comes under the Sports Hub. So the decision regarding the sublease need to be finalised,” said Kamal.

He said the venue would be utilised only during the film festival season.“The screens and conference hall can be utilised for university purposes as well as for government functions,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KINFRA Kazhakkoottam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp