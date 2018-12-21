Film festival complex in the planning phase

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ChalAchitra Academy secretary Mahesh Panju said: “The government had allocated as much as Rs 100 crore for the project one-and-half years ago. The proposal for a complex on a 10-acre land at Chitranjali Studio was cancelled. PricewaterhouseCoopers has signed the contract and things are in the planning phase.

While the first phase will be at Sports Hub, the remaining infrastructure would be at KINFRA Kazhakkoottam,” said Mahesh.

Kamal said decision on subleasing needs to be finalised. “A 15-year lease agreement was signed six years ago between the Sports Hub and Kerala University to accommodate the hub on the varsity campus. The plot allocated for the film festival complex comes under the Sports Hub. So the decision regarding the sublease need to be finalised,” said Kamal.

He said the venue would be utilised only during the film festival season.“The screens and conference hall can be utilised for university purposes as well as for government functions,” he said.