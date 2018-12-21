Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Majestic homecoming

The timeless persona of a Malayali woman with a riveting bindi and jasmine around her hair is only complete with the cream and gold kasavu sari.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Likitha Nair
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The timeless persona of a Malayali woman with a riveting bindi and jasmine around her hair is only complete with the cream and gold kasavu sari. Known globally as the  Kerala sari, designs of this colour scheme are made exclusively in Balaramapuram, a small,  spirited weaving village.  

Anka Fabrics was born over a year ago when Usha Devi Balakrishnan was the regional director of Kudumbashree, working hard to empower these weavers and their families. A self-taught designer, doctorate holder and ex-Managing Director of Kerala Transport Development Finance (KTDFC), Usha was in awe of handloom  designs ever since she was a kid.

“Whenever I’m in a crowd, I notice what everyone is wearing”, she says jokingly. With the Balaramapuram weavers, she revisited her lifelong affection for handloom and added a splash of modern elegance to it.

Inspired by the Sanskrit word ‘ankavasthra’ which means ‘close to the body’, Anka’s designs come with the comfort of pure cotton and zari, which makes it ideal for the tropical climate. “With increasing global warming, we need sustainable fabric. Anka’s designs are made from locally-sourced cotton, and most of our lineups use thin cotton fabric that is much  lighter and comfortable compared to silk,”  says Usha. Though the colour and design palettes have expanded exuberantly, Anka Fabrics is grandeur in nostalgia and a sustainable change to consider.

Timeless weave

Anka has blended the  long tradition of Balaramapuram weaving into new concept and design. Back in the 19th  century, king Balarama Varma and his prime minister Ummini Thampi invited weavers from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu to weave clothes for the royal family. The  mundu and neriyathu that we see in most portraits drawn in that era come from this bloodline of pit loom weavers. This weave didn’t go through many changes over time, except for a few hand embroideries and  differences in zari prints.  
But, with Anka, Balaramapuram weaving has really evolved. Their previous designs  feature light brown weaves with polkas, broad gold borders and thin stoles. Alekhya is the vibrant lineup with bright reds, blues, and mango greens. Nirvrithi is more of the serene, temple-going kasavu sari, with thin borders and fine designs in light blues and flowers. Every design subtly blends into the traditional frame. The label has a team of fine arts students working alongside Usha, and almost a dozen weaver families add their impeccable skill to it.
 
In vogue

The Balaramapuram weave has its own eclectic features that make it stand out. The first one being that there is no wrong side to these  saris. This makes the material  really expensive, as compared to single-sided Kanjeevaram or Benarasi silk. The only other material with this advantage would be Paithani from Maharashtra which is considered one of the  richest fabrics in the country.Despite such specialities, the designer believes that Balaramapuram weavers are  thoroughly under-represented.

Most regional exhibitions typically have few ‘Kerala saris’ from  Palakkad or Coimbatore. Usha is trying to explore the potential of Balaramapuram weaving. “Most of them weave uniforms for a living, which is a great initiative by the authorities to sustain these  families. But, a heritage weave and talent are being wasted. As someone who loves handloom, that is hard for me to watch”, she says. Though the weavers faced barely any physical damage, dropping sales numbers due to the floods raised some concern.

Anka was recently featured at an exhibition  at Dastkari Haat Studio in Lodi Colony, New Delhi. “The response  is only picking up. Years ago, when I bought Raw Mango sarees to Thiruvananthapuram, people didn’t buy it”, she says.Anka is currently available through Rahel Art Store in Thiruvananthapuram and Cult Modern in Fort Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balaramapuram Kerala sari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp