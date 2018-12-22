Two BJP state leaders cross over to CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A state committee member and another leader of the BJP have severed their ties with the BJP and announced support to the CPM.

The leaders, BJP state committee member Vellanad S Krishnakumar and Uzhamalakkal Jayakumar, said they were disappointed with the party’s stand on the Sabarimala issue. Jayakumar is a former state committee member of the RMP.

The leaders said the BJP and other Sangh Parivar organisations had first welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the women’s entry issue. “But they changed stand to make political gains.

They used Sabarimala and Lord Ayyappa as reasons for protests,” they said. The leaders said the state needed political activities which would protect secularism.