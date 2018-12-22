Getting a taste of charity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Christmas around the corner, the Secretariat Vanitha Vedhi on Friday conducted a food fest, the proceeds of which will go towards needy patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).

The food prepared at the homes of women employees were lined up at the 'Ruchi Fest' held at St Peter's Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral here.

The fest witnessed an extensive spread, ranging from pickles to biryani. The highlight of the programme, however, was Christmas cakes. Different varieties of cakes like banana cake, carrot cake, marble cake and butter cake were displayed.

Traditional snack 'ilayappam', bread garnished with coconut and jaggery, was other attraction.

Payasam of different varieties also found takers, mostly Secretariat employees. As Christmas is incomplete without wine, home-made wine was also available at the stalls.

As many as 10 stalls were set up that drew a motley crowd who said the fest gave them a chance to buy fresh, quality food as well as extend a supporting hand for the underprivileged.

One of the Secretariat employees, who came to purchase food, said she has been attending the event for the last couple of years and the quality of the programme is improving each year. “The food is good and the revenue goes towards a noble cause. So, I wait for the event with bated breath,” said a woman employee.

Mariamma Oommen Chandy, the wife of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who inaugurated the event, termed the initiative an exemplary one as it gives homely food and helps the needy. “I am most happy to be part of the selfless initiative,” she said.

Each year, an amount to the tune of R 2 lakh is collected from the event and distributed among the cancer patients. The organisers said they expect to donate a similar amount this time too.