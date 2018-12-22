Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Getting a taste of charity

With Christmas around the corner, the Secretariat Vanitha Vedhi on Friday conducted a food fest, the proceeds of which will go towards needy patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). 

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

A child tasting the food displayed at ‘Ruchi Fest’ organised by Secretariat Women’s Congress at St Peter's Jacobite Syrian Church Hall, Cantonment  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With Christmas around the corner, the Secretariat Vanitha Vedhi on Friday conducted a food fest, the proceeds of which will go towards needy patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). 

The food prepared at the homes of women employees were lined up at the 'Ruchi Fest' held at St Peter's Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral here.

The fest witnessed an extensive spread, ranging from pickles to biryani. The highlight of the programme, however, was Christmas cakes. Different varieties of cakes like banana cake, carrot cake, marble cake and butter cake were displayed. 

Traditional snack 'ilayappam', bread garnished with coconut and jaggery, was other attraction. 
Payasam of different varieties also found takers, mostly Secretariat employees. As Christmas is incomplete without wine, home-made wine was also available at the stalls.

As many as 10 stalls were set up that drew a motley crowd who said the fest gave them a chance to buy fresh, quality food as well as extend a supporting hand for the underprivileged. 

One of the Secretariat employees, who came to purchase food, said she has been attending the event for the last couple of years and the quality of the programme is improving each year. “The food is good and the revenue goes towards a noble cause. So, I wait for the event with bated breath,” said a woman employee.

Mariamma Oommen Chandy, the wife of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who inaugurated the event, termed the initiative an exemplary one as it gives homely food and helps the needy. “I am most happy to be part of the selfless initiative,” she said.

Each year, an amount to the tune of R 2 lakh is collected from the event and distributed among the cancer patients. The organisers said they expect to donate a similar amount this time too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas Regional Cancer Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp