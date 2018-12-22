Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It's a jolly good time

Christmas spirit is in the air. Stars, illuminations and bustling cake sales have heralded the festivities in the city.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

christmas

Shops are busy with Christmas sales. A woman selecting Christmas star at a shop in the city. (EPS | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Christmas spirit is in the air. Stars, illuminations and bustling cake sales have heralded the festivities in the city. For many here, Christmas is more than a festival. It's that time of the year when they get together with their families. "December has a charm attached to it. I am here to have mama's food, her Christmas-special pineapple cake, pidi (rice dumpling) and chicken curry and homemade grape wine. I'm visiting home after two years.

I cannot explain how good it feels to be back home for Christmas," said Maria John from Palayam, a student of St Xavier's College, Mumbai. 

A baker engrossed
in crafting out a
cake

With the start of festival season, the markets have woken up. The demand for plum cakes has gone down, though. The flavour of the season is homemade cakes. 

"Photo-printed customised cakes are in demand this year. People buy plum cakes for gifting purposes. Normal plum cake costs Rs 350, dates cake R500 per kg and red velvet R750 per kg. The price varies for cartoon character prints," said Sreekala Viswanath, a baker at Mannanmoola in Peroorkada. 

Handmade greeting cards and movie-themed stars also have takers. "LED stars 'Odiyan' and 'Sarkar' won many hearts this year. They range from Rs 350 to Rs 1,500. 

There is a shortage of products as the flow of Christmas goodies from different parts of the state has reduced post flood," said Rajesh J who runs a decoration shop at Chalai Market.  The new trend in Christmas tree is the 'Snow Pine', costing  Rs 500 to Rs 750.

Shopping season

Mega shopping festivals and Christmas discount offers too have added colour to the season sale. High-end restaurants are organising Christmas gala dinner offering exotic delicacies and after parties. "The Christmas dinner includes candlelight dinner and buffet. Along with dishes from worldwide, live desserts will also be served. The in-house traditional cake-mixing ceremony was held earlier and the cakes will be served to our guests on the Christmas night," said R S Pillai, general manager, Windsor Rajadhani, Kowdiar. 

Christmas choir

Church clubs and local art clubs are as busy as ever, organising carol singing, Santa dance and crib competitions. "Our theme this year is rebuilding Kerala, a come back after the devastating flood. We have arranged special programs for X'Mas night," said Jeril Simon, a member of Sacred Heart Church Club, Nanthencode, Kowdiar. Festivities are on at apartments too. "Secret Santa, musical chair and other competitions are planned. Gifts will be exchanged and there will be an X'Mas dinner," said Amala V P, who resides in an apartment. 

