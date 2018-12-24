A December to Remember

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The streets are loaded with people ready to welcome Christmas and Rudolph with the Santa. And as the sound of jingle bells fill the air, the market is abuzz with large noisy crowds and colourful lights. The stalls are brimming with lights, stars, cribs, tinsels, tree-skirts and a splendid variety of cakes. The Connemara market at Palayam and Chalai market are witnessing a good influx of customers with sales picking up, a positive sign after last year's Ockhi disaster. The shops are decked in a variety of stars and other Christmas paraphernalia. Customers can be seen busy with last-minute shopping for greeting cards and gifts.

Miniature sized cribs to gigantic ones, stars of varied sizes and shapes have made an appearance this time too. Electric lights have replaced the traditional candles. Christmas trees in white and green including noble fir, white fir, blue spruce, and cedrus trees are in demand. “There is a huge demand for Christmas trees and stars. In fact, the white trees, christened 'White Fir' is in huge demand and they are currently out of stock,” says Abdul Rahaman, a sales staff in Palayam Saphalyam complex.

The sales had taken a hit last year post-Ockhi. Most of the shopkeepers who had stocked up last year had to suffer huge loss with the Christmas market. On a cautionary note, some shopkeepers have not stocked up purchases in huge quantity this year, rather only purchased a fraction of what they would do otherwise. “We didn't stock them up the way we do normally during the festive season. However, sales are gaining momentum,” said Mahin, a shopkeeper at Palayam Connemara market. “In fact, there was a huge demand this year for greeting cards, but we have not stocked them up,” said another shopkeeper at Connemara market, Palayam.