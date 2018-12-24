Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A December to Remember

The streets are loaded with people ready to welcome Christmas and Rudolph with the Santa.

Published: 24th December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

A customer purchasing decorations ahead of Christmas  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The streets are loaded with people ready to welcome Christmas and Rudolph with the Santa. And as the sound of jingle bells fill the air, the market is abuzz with large noisy crowds and colourful lights. The stalls are brimming with lights, stars, cribs, tinsels, tree-skirts and a splendid variety of cakes. The Connemara market at Palayam and Chalai market are witnessing a good influx of customers with sales picking up, a positive sign after last year's Ockhi disaster. The shops are decked in a variety of stars and other Christmas paraphernalia. Customers can be seen busy with last-minute shopping for greeting cards and gifts.

Miniature sized cribs to gigantic ones, stars of varied sizes and shapes have made an appearance this time too. Electric lights have replaced the traditional candles. Christmas trees in white and green including noble fir, white fir, blue spruce, and cedrus trees are in demand. “There is a huge demand for Christmas trees and stars. In fact, the white trees, christened 'White Fir' is in huge demand and they are currently out of stock,” says Abdul Rahaman, a sales staff in Palayam Saphalyam complex.

The sales had taken a hit last year post-Ockhi. Most of the shopkeepers who had stocked up last year had to suffer huge loss with the Christmas market. On a cautionary note, some shopkeepers have not stocked up purchases in huge quantity this year, rather only purchased a fraction of what they would do otherwise. “We didn't stock them up the way we do normally during the festive season. However, sales are gaining momentum,” said Mahin, a shopkeeper at Palayam Connemara market. “In fact, there was a huge demand this year for greeting cards, but we have not stocked them up,” said another shopkeeper at Connemara market, Palayam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp