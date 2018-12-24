Housewife seeks financial aid for her ailing husband

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A house wife seeks financial assistance from the public for the treatment expenses of her bedridden husband. Ajeesh, a native of Parasuvakkal, has been undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital for Traumatic Paraplegia for the past eight years after he fell down from the coconut tree.

According to doctors, an amount of `1 lakh is required to treat Ajeesh, and his monthly medical bills alone will run to `10,000. Ajeesh’s wife, S S Jasmine is also undergoing treatment for various diseases.