Making their day special

There was laughter and shouts of joy at the adoption centre of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Thursday.

Christmas celebrations in full swing at the adoption centre of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was laughter and shouts of joy at the adoption centre of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Thursday. A carol band greeted the children with the songs of Christmas and delighted them with a handful of evergreen music even as children danced and sang along with Santa Claus. While a few tried to feel Santa's beard, the others were just happy with his presence in the room. A medium-sized crib, tree and colourful combination of balloons decked up the council hall.

At least 30 children, aged between 0-3 years, were all dressed up in white and donned red Christmas hats.  
Bishop Samuel Irenios Kattukallil delivered the Christmas message. " Absence of love and care has a huge impact on a child's upbringing. Children are left to their own devices, which is why there is a need for intervention. The Kerala government has opened their lap through this adoption centre for the orphaned children. At this adoption centre, mothers have adopting these children and are instilling them with good values. Let the children grow to become good citizens of the nation," the Bishop said.

According to council general secretary Deepak S P, the children are adopted from the centre two to three days from the time of their arrival. "The year has been a good one for the council.  The Ammathottil which functions inside the adoption centre will be upgraded and high tech facilities be introduced before January 6," said Deepak.

