Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

RCC to get 14-storey building

To cater to the growing number of patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), a 14-storey building is on the anvil.

Published: 24th December 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To cater to the growing number of patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), a 14-storey building is on the anvil. Though considered a pioneer institution in cancer care, RCC for some time now has been grappling with the issues of space constraint and lack of basic infrastructure facilities.The proposed building will come up at a cost of `187 crore within two years. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone of the building on Wednesday.

“RCC is witnessing heavy inflow of patients. Thus, there is a need to improve the facilities. With this, the institution could provide patient care in an effective manner without any delay,” said an officer with RCC.
According to the officer, the building will have state-of-the art radiotherapy machines, radioiodine therapy ward, nuclear medicine avenues, bone marrow transplant unit, operation theatres, wards, intensive care units, leukaemia ward, blood bank, microbiology unit and others.

“With the commissioning of the building, RCC’s bed strength will go up from 350 to 600. The building will utilise solar energy for its day-to-day operations. Also, it will follow the green protocol. Pollution control mechanisms, including biogas plants, will also be set up,” said the officer.

Earlier, RCC authorities had come out with the grievance the heavy inflow of patients coupled with space constraints and lack of manpower were taking a toll on them.The centre also says it is high time the two other cancer care centres in the state - Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) in Kannur and Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in Ernakulam – were raised to the standard of RCC.  

The function that will take place on the RCC premises at 5 pm will be attended by ministers K K Shailaja and Kadakampally Surendran, Shashi Tharoor MP, RCC director Dr Rekha A Nair and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp