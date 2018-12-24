State should utilise potientials of Smart Cities: Jayakumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IMG director K Jayakumar has said the state should make use of the possibilities offered by the Smart Cities which are growing across the world utilising the infinite potential of technology.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the one-day workshop ‘Smart City, Opportunities and Challenges’ conducted jointly by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation and Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers at the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation hall here.

Jayakumar said in the wake of the recent devastating floods the whole of Kerala should develop the infrastructure facilities in such a manner that the whole state can be included in Smart City projects.