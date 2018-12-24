Two gypsy women run over by speeding train

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two gypsy women met with a tragic end when they were run over by a train while attempting to cross the railway track near Murukkumpuzha on Sunday morning.The police were not able to identify the deceased.According to the Murukkumpuzha police, three women tried to cross the level cross which was already closed at 5.50 am.

The woman who was leading the group successfully reached the other side of the track, but the other two got crushed under the wheels of Amritha Express heading towards Thiruvananthapuram.Mangalapuram station sub-inspector J Ajayan said though the level crossing was closed, people still used to bypass it.

“We suspect the accident might have occurred when the trio tried to cross the track before the train reached the place. The three women did not wait for the train to pass and instead moved on to the track,” said the police officer.