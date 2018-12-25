Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Arrival of avian guests at Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands cheers local bird watchers

The much-anticipated arrival of the migratory birds to the Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands has brought cheer amongst the birding community here.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-anticipated arrival of the migratory birds to the Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands has brought cheer amongst the birding community here. To add to their joy, the Citrine Wagtail, a rare winter visitor, was spotted after nine long years.

The birds were spotted at the Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands during a study conducted by the nature lovers’ forum Warblers and Waders. The survey was led by Warblers and Waders founder and ornithologist C Susanth and M K Krishnakumar, president of the organisation.

“Citrine Wagtail’ was last sighted in 2009 at the Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands. It was really an interesting sighting for bird watchers and ornithologists,” said Susanth. Amur Falcon, a small raptor species which breeds in south-eastern Siberia and Northern China, was another rare sighting. The Amur Falcon normally migrates in flocks, but in Punchakari, a single female bird was seen. The bird was sighted on Sunday.

According to the bird watchers, every year the migratory birds arrive during September. This year, there has been a delay. Usually, the small flocks of migratory birds appear in Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands during late November and beginning of December. Now more migratory birds are visiting Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands.

The arrival of the migratory birds, including some rare sighting post the floods has immense significance. “The recent floods badly impacted the state’s biodiversity. The heavy rain also affected the migratory movement of birds travelling from other countries and continent,” said Susanth.

The monitoring studies were held at Punchakari during November and early December. According to the birders, the sighting of Eurasian Cuckoo, a rare winter visitor is significant. Eurasian Cuckoo is a straggler or vagrant migrant bird and four individual birds were seen.

The study also observed the arrival of small flocks of migratory wild ducks and teals at the Punchkari wetlands. Migratory water birds and waders like Green Sandpiper, Common Sandpiper and Wood Sandpiper were also spotted. Mixed flocks of Pintail Duck and Garganey teals were also seen. Migratory raptors such as the Booted Hawk Eagle, Eurasian Marsh Harrier and Pallid Harrier were also recorded during the study. Black-winged Kite, a local migrant small hawk species was also sighted. 70 Glossy Ibis bad 20 White Ibis were spotted.

Another rare migratory bird that was spotted was the Greyheaded Lapwing. The flock with five individuals seen feeding with other waders in the wetlands. The study was conducted as a pre-waterfowl census ahead of the Annual Waterfowl Census which is slated to be held during January. Warblers and Waders have been conducting Annual Waterfowl census in the major wetlands of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts since 1990. This year the Annual census will begin in the first week of January.

