MM Hassan hails anti-hartal call by traders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader MM Hassan has welcomed the decision of the Kerala traders’ body and the tourism industry to give a red flag to hartal. In a letter, he has called upon the Chief Minister to initiate steps to pass the bill to control unnecessary hartals as the previous UDF government had already brought a bill in the Assembly

In the bill, which is under consideration in the legislative assembly, provisions have been included to provide compensation in cases of destruction of materials and vehicles during hartal, said Hassan. He said that during the tenure of the previous government when the assembly subject committee was considering the bill, Assembly elections were declared.

Hassan said he has written to KPCC chief Mullappally to discuss the anti-hartal move in the next political affairs committee meeting of the party on Saturday. He has called upon political affairs committee to take a decision that hartal will have to be used as a last resort.