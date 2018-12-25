Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Still a long way ahead: National Highway from Mukkola to Karode at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border

The construction which began in July 2017 was caught in various hurdles including stiff opposition from locals for not making an opening to the nearby villages from the road.

Published: 25th December 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

The proposed stretch near Mukkola lying untouched

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase development of the National Highway from Mukkola to Karode at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is moving at a snail's pace. In many areas, the work has come to a standstill, forcing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to extend the deadline of completion to June 2019.   

Concreting on the stretch is a non-starter at many parts even though the construction of the bridge across Neyyar river near Chenkal was completed months ago. Sand for the work has been accumulated even as the groundwork is yet to begin.

Sources alleged that the contractor assigned for the construction of the work has been focusing on the development in Tamil Nadu side. The contractor, according to them, is keen to develop the road in Tamil Nadu side as Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, the elected representative of Kanyakumari district, has promised to complete it before the upcoming Parliament elections. 

Earlier, the NHAI assured that the second phase of the stretch would be completed by June 2018. The construction which began in July 2017 was caught in various hurdles including stiff opposition from locals for not making an opening to the nearby villages from the road. Some locals had also demanded a hike in compensation. Though the issues were sorted out, soon lack of availability of rock for the construction also put the project on hold.

However, NHAI officials are confident that the work at the Kerala stretch will begin soon. According to them, the work will be completed by June 2019. " We have resolved all the issues, except for a few places where overpasses are being constructed. Locals are still protesting at these places. However, there is no delay in the pace of work and will be completed at the earliest," an NHAI officer said.

The 16.3 km stretch will become Kerala's first concrete highway. The major work in this phase was a bridge to be constructed across the Neyyar river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Highway Mukkola Karode

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp