Still a long way ahead: National Highway from Mukkola to Karode at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase development of the National Highway from Mukkola to Karode at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is moving at a snail's pace. In many areas, the work has come to a standstill, forcing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to extend the deadline of completion to June 2019.

Concreting on the stretch is a non-starter at many parts even though the construction of the bridge across Neyyar river near Chenkal was completed months ago. Sand for the work has been accumulated even as the groundwork is yet to begin.

Sources alleged that the contractor assigned for the construction of the work has been focusing on the development in Tamil Nadu side. The contractor, according to them, is keen to develop the road in Tamil Nadu side as Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, the elected representative of Kanyakumari district, has promised to complete it before the upcoming Parliament elections.

Earlier, the NHAI assured that the second phase of the stretch would be completed by June 2018. The construction which began in July 2017 was caught in various hurdles including stiff opposition from locals for not making an opening to the nearby villages from the road. Some locals had also demanded a hike in compensation. Though the issues were sorted out, soon lack of availability of rock for the construction also put the project on hold.

However, NHAI officials are confident that the work at the Kerala stretch will begin soon. According to them, the work will be completed by June 2019. " We have resolved all the issues, except for a few places where overpasses are being constructed. Locals are still protesting at these places. However, there is no delay in the pace of work and will be completed at the earliest," an NHAI officer said.

The 16.3 km stretch will become Kerala's first concrete highway. The major work in this phase was a bridge to be constructed across the Neyyar river.