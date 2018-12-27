Exhibition to kick off today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister K K Shailaja will inaugurate 'Women's movement in renaissance', an exhibition organised by Kerala State Literacy Mission at 9.30 am on Thursday at Palayam Martyrs Column.

The exhibition is part of the education on gender equality, an area of focus of the Kerala State Literacy Mission. Seminars and cultural events will be held in connection with the exhibition. Artist K N Chandran will deliver a message at the inaugural ceremony.S Sridevi will give a lecture on the topic: 'Pre renaissance Kerala' at 10.30 am after the inaugural ceremony while Khadija Mumtaz will deliver a talk on the topic: 'Influence of renaissance in various religions' at 5 pm followed by cultural programmes. T N Seema will deliver a lecture on 'Renaissance and colonialism' followed by 'Pennaavishkaarngal' by Thrissur Janani. Mridula Devi S will deliver a lecture on 'Anti-caste movements and women' on Sunday.