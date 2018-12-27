‘Government aims to make students knowledgeable in all sectors’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is grooming school students to become knowledgeable citizens in all sectors through the General Education Rejuvenation Mission, General Education Minister C Raveendranath has said. He was inaugurating the State-level launch of training camps for school students under the aegis of KITE.

“The rejuvenation mission will become a success only if students realise the significance of each sector. Information collection is not education .In fact, education is nothing but gaining knowledge from the collected information. So the students should be producers of knowledge rather than the consumers of information,” Raveendranath added. He inaugurated the two-day camp by clicking a snap of students using a camera. The students also clicked a picture of the minister.

KITE organises training camps for 5,710 students, who are its members, aiming to empower them to create contents for school news and activities along with digital content creation as part of their learning.

The training materials for the camps have been categorised into various topics such as identifying news content, preparing scripts, digital camera operations, photography, video shooting, audio recording, audio mixing, video editing, titling and anchoring.

KITE has also made arrangements for uploading the digital contents developed by little KITEs members after the training, to a Central server through the digital network available in all hi-tech schools.

KITE has given camera training to one teacher from schools in addition to training them on the creation of digital contents of academic nature to be uploaded in the Samagra resource portal .Vacation training camps for digital content creation for KITE VICTERS and for school news are being provided in addition to the above training.KITE completed the specific training for 532 trainers who would be spearheading the vacation training camps.