Gramin Bank stir ends after mgmt, staff broker truce

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Gramin Bank’s indefinite strike from December 17 came to an end on Wednesday following talks between the management and representatives of the striking unions. The strike was called demanding the regularisation of daily wage employees and recruitment of peons to the vacant positions.

During the talks held in the presence of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan, it was decided to initiate the recruitment process after obtaining ratification from the bank’s director board in three months. The vacancies that were found in 2016 will also be reviewed. As per the union leaders, there were vacancies in 410 branches for the peon post. Currently, the bank that has 633 branches and 10 regional offices employs only 257 permanent peons.

The ongoing indefinite hunger strike in front of the KGB head office in Malappuram has also been called off. The stalemate has affected thousands of customers. Rajeevan C, president of the All India Regional Rural Bank Employees Association, said the talks were fruitful and the issues raised by the agitating employees will be resolved.

“As per the discussion, 329 vacancies issued in 2016 will be reassessed and recruitment activities will start within three months after obtaining the authorisation of the bank director board,” he said.The reconciliation meeting was to be held on Sunday, but that was postponed after the bank chairman failed to turn up. At Wednesday’s meeting, the management promised they would not seek revenge on the striking employees by initiating punishment actions.