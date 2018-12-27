Here's to a trendy beginning

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Year 2019 is just shy of four days. What better way to ring in the New Year than with a set of stellar calendars. Folks from across the state have come up with an array of calendars on varied themes. So you either get to start your month with a chuckle or by learning about a new art form or with thought-provoking paintings or with picture perfect locales. City Express takes a look at the many calendars that have been fashioned out.

Vintage charm

Picture this, a desktop calendar that sits all pretty on an easel, each frame oozing a vintage charm. And after each month, it turns into a postcard, and a bookmark as well. The calendar fashioned out by fine art photographer Dilip Nair who belongs to Thiruvananthapuram is all about being minimalist and green and takes you on a journey across uncharted terrains.

After the month ends, you can run your scissors across the dotted part in the calendar. “You will get a postcard and a bookmark. The whole idea is to make it as minimalist as possible. You can reuse every part. The easel can be reused as well. Moreover, I hope that seeing the pictures, some might actually get inspired to take up cycling,” says Dilip.

Themed on the ubiquitous bicycle, the calendar features photographs captured by Dilip over a span of 8 years whilst on his journey in Fort Kochi, Trivandrum and Rajasthan. These are no fancy bicycles and no fancy locales but the usual, worn out Indian bicycles you come across. The bicycles may be set against dilapidated backdrops, but they all have an instant magnetic appeal.

So January starts with a bicycle resting against a decrepit wall at an abandoned haveli in Rajasthan. A picture of an elephant is splashed across the wall. “Except one photograph where I placed my bicycle in the frame, all others are the locales that I came across which had the bicycle resting there,” says Dilip.

The photographs have been printed on Acquerello paper and have a white border. “I am very particular of that border. You get to see those only in vintage photographs,” says Dilip.

Iconic imagery

There is Mona Lisa and then there is Vincent Van Gogh. The self-portrait by Van Gogh and Mona Lisa has been set in a single frame, made to appear as if Van Gogh is about to cut the ears off Mona Lisa. It is these transpositions and merging of iconic images that artist Pavisankar works on.

His digital paintings feature a mix of political satire and Western Indian art. And these paintings he crafted over the last one year have been fashioned out as a calendar. “It was started on an experimental basis. There were queries for my paintings but people don't buy art here. The paintings were considered pricey. So I thought about merchandise that could feature the paintings and that is how the calendar came to be,” says Pavisankar. The popular images you have come across get a fresh twist and these paintings of Pavisankar has been made into a calendar.

The days also get a spin, with December 25 being represented solely by a Christmas tree and the Thiruvonam day by an 'Olakkuda'.“There were many printers who said they wouldn't print it because there were sensitive elements. For instance, there is a painting where there is Ganesha being revered and there is a depiction of the cruelty the animal endures during a festival set alongside it. I had a hard time finding printers who were ready to print it,” says Pavisankar, who belongs to Thiruvananthapuram.

Start your year with laughter

To help you start the year on a high note, comic artist and illustrator Bhaghya Babu of Kochi has come up with a timeless piece of a calendar. A laugh series, that is how the calendar has been crafted. Each month has a comic strip splashed across it.

“The calendar is based on the web comic series I developed a year ago titled 'Awkwerrrd'. I have crafted the calendar in such a way that there is something to laugh at every month,” says Bhaghya Babu.

Inspired by the daily happenings around her home space, the cartoon series is sure to help you begin the month on a lighter note. Her characters in Awkwerrrd do not have any name.

“I kept it like that, so that it is relatable to anyone who reads it,” she adds. The comic series revolves around real life characters, with the characters based on her family. “The comic strip featured in the calendar has been themed around the special days in a month. So you have February themed on Valentine's day, while September is on Teacher's Day. Instead of those usual calendars, I thought of creating a calendar that will make you laugh at the beginning of the month,” she adds.

Art that speaks

Palakkad is a repository of art forms. All through the year, it bears witness to the staging of an array of art forms and traditional arts. Amongst them, there are some of the lesser known and the rarest of art forms, some in the last throes of their existence.Fancy keeping them alive and let it thrive? What better way than to reach out to art connoisseurs this New Year than with an arresting desktop calendar, that bursts with an eclectic collection of the rare and indigenous art forms.

With illustrations depicting art forms and including them in the months they occur in the year, the calendar christened the 'Palakkad: 365 Days of Theatre' fashioned out by the Palakkad chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) is an attempt to bring the art to the mainstream and help it thrive.

“Palakkad is such a rich region that it has around three distinct cultural zones. There are a plethora of ritual art forms that most people do not know of. People aren't aware of the artforms and neither about where they are performed. With these calendars one gets to know about the dates and the history of these art forms and we hope it can elicit interest amongst the people,” says Arun Narayanan, convenor, INTACH, Palakkad chapter. The enrapturing world of the art forms come alive on your tabletop. While January starts with 'Tholpavakoothu', February takes you to the enticing world of 'Kuthira kali'. 'Konganpada', 'Kanyarkali', and 'Poothanum Thirayum', among others. “Most of these art forms are going through a period of accelerated degeneration.

We'd like to enable more people to be aware, and take part in these cultural events. By knowing about the dates on which they occur, one might even be prompted to come and be a part of it. It is one more small way in which we'd like to support the cause of conserving our region's cultural heritage,” adds Arun.The calendar also features the birth anniversaries of important cultural figures.

Eco-friendly concept

Here's a calendar promoting a social cause. Bhava, a social enterprise in Alappuzha, has introduced a series of table-top calendars campaigning the revival of the Vembanad lake.The calendars are made using waste paper and are bio-degradable.

" We initially made a card with an embedded seed so that it can grow into a plant when discarded. However, we felt it was nobler to use waste paper collected from scrap industries to reduce the consumption of paper and unnecessary cutting down of trees, " said Sonu P S, one of the members of Bhava.

The 2019 calendar highlights the natural topography and culture of Alappuzha and its backwaters. Each month, the calendar highlights different illustrations depicting various activities related to the Vembanad lake.

Women who were into clam collection and who were forced to take up other jobs owing to the floods have been highlighted, besides the agricultural practices followed in Alappuzha. Various flora and fauna of Allapuzha on the verge of extinction are also depicted.The calendars are available in two colours- Off-white and brown and are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 210.

One calendar is made from pure recycled waste paper while the other is made from cotton and jute fibre mixed together. " We believe in making eco-friendly products and making the world a better place for living, " said Sonu.