Preventive steps need of the hour, says Chief Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in lifestyle diseases brought on by lack of physical activity and wrong diet has put the focus on increased need for preventive measures, including awareness campaigns and early diagnosis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday. He was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the proposed 14-storeyed building on the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) premises.

“To make the people aware of the threat posed by lifestyle diseases is the need of the hour. Along with infrastructure facilities, institutions right from primary healthcare centres (PHC) should be equipped for early diagnosis of cancer,” he said. The PHCs which were upgraded to community healthcare centres(CHC) are witnessing a major increase in the number of patients, the CM, said, while indicating moves are afoot to upgrade 500 PHCs.

The proposed building which will be built at a cost of `187 crore is expected to be completed within two years. It will have state-of-the-art radiotherapy machines, radioiodine therapy ward, nuclear medicine avenues, bone marrow transplant unit, operation theatres, wards, intensive care units, leukaemia ward, blood bank, microbiology unit and others. Besides, it will increase the RCC’s beds from 350 to 600.

“Right from the start, RCC has been plagued by space constraints including parking woes. To address the issue the first two floors of the proposed building has been dedicated exclusively for parking,” said an RCC officer.

It is learnt the building that will use solar energy for its day-to-day operations and follow green protocol and pollution control mechanisms, including biogas plants. Earlier, RCC authorities had voiced concern at the growing number of patients along with space constraints and lack of manpower is taking a toll on their health. The centre also says that it is high time that the two other cancer care centres in the state - Malabar Cancer Center (MCC) in Kannur and Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in Ernakulam - be raised to RCC standards .

Health Minister K K Shailaja said efforts will be made to commission the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in two years. With cancer cases showing a spike, the Health Department has drawn up a Cancer Strategy Action Plan which will be implemented with the help of RCC, CCRC and Malabar Cancer Centre. Moves are afoot to prepare a total cancer registry in the state, said the minister.Shashi Tharoor MP, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran RCC director Rekha Nair and others attended.