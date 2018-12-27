Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Preventive steps need of the hour, says Chief Minister

It is learnt the building that will use solar energy for its day-to-day operations and follow green protocol and pollution control mechanisms, including biogas plants.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets Shashi Tharoor MP at the stone-laying ceremony at RCC Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | Vincent pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in lifestyle diseases brought on by lack of physical activity and wrong diet has put the focus on increased need for preventive measures, including awareness campaigns and early diagnosis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday. He was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the proposed 14-storeyed building on the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) premises.

“To make the people aware of the threat posed by lifestyle diseases is the need of the hour. Along with infrastructure facilities, institutions right from primary healthcare centres (PHC) should be equipped for early diagnosis of cancer,” he said. The PHCs which were upgraded to community healthcare centres(CHC) are witnessing a major increase in the number of patients, the CM, said, while indicating moves are afoot to upgrade 500 PHCs.

The proposed building which will be built at a cost of `187 crore is expected to be completed within two years. It will have state-of-the-art radiotherapy machines, radioiodine therapy ward, nuclear medicine avenues, bone marrow transplant unit, operation theatres, wards, intensive care units, leukaemia ward, blood bank, microbiology unit and others. Besides, it will  increase the RCC’s beds from 350 to 600.
“Right from the start, RCC  has been plagued by space constraints including parking woes. To address the issue the first two floors of the proposed building has been dedicated exclusively for parking,” said an RCC officer.

It is learnt the building that will use solar energy for its day-to-day operations and follow green protocol and pollution control mechanisms, including biogas plants. Earlier, RCC authorities had voiced concern at the growing number of patients along with space constraints and lack of manpower is taking a toll on their health. The centre also says that it is high time that the two other cancer care centres in the state - Malabar Cancer Center (MCC) in Kannur and Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in Ernakulam - be raised to RCC standards .

Health Minister K K Shailaja said efforts will be made to commission the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in two years. With cancer cases showing a spike, the Health Department has drawn up a Cancer Strategy Action Plan which will be implemented with the help of RCC, CCRC and Malabar Cancer Centre. Moves are afoot to prepare a total cancer registry in the state, said the minister.Shashi Tharoor MP, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran RCC director Rekha Nair and others attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp