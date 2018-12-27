Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SHRC criticises Corp Secretary

The State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday came down heavily on the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary for not executing an order issued by the district collector.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday came down heavily on the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary for not executing an order issued by the district collector.The collector had asked the secretary to help a shop owner who was evicted as part of the Operation Anantha drive.

A year ago, the secretary was asked to arrange facility for the person to conduct business on puramboke land. The petitioner before the commission was Abdul Latheef of Paravankunnu, Manacaud, whose two-storeyed shop on a land assigned as Kuthapattam at Thycaud was razed down as part of the Operation Anantha drive. The collector’s directive to the secretary was based on an order by the commission on June 22, 2017.

Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic observed that the secretary was supposed to obey the directive without delay.

