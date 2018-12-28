All the fields are a stage at this organic theatre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Organic theatre, the innovative theatre form combining arts and agriculture, will have a formal launch at an august function in the capital city on Friday. Poet K Satchidanandan will inaugurate the theatre at the Lenin Balavadi here on Friday at 6 pm. Organic theatre is conceived as a programme for agricultural and cultural renaissance.

The theatre stages plays at farmlands during harvest season thereby creating a festival mood in the village. The first experiment was at the 2.50 acre paddy field at Kathipara, Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015.

"Assistance from the NABARD helped in extending the project to other places in the state. The Haritha Keralam Mission, various grama panchayats and Krishi Bhavans are also offering support," said SN Sudhir, secretary of the WIWA Cultural Development Organisation.

Sudheer is credited with the invention of the theatre form. The second big initiative under the theatre was in the farm lands of the tribal population in Idukki district. Tribal communities of Mannan, Paniya, Oorali and Hill Pulaya cooperated with the project which was supported by the State Tribal Welfare Department.