Building blocks to a brighter future

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the state is recovering from the damage caused by the recent floods, ‘Gift A Smile’, a venture initiated by ‘Sahridhaya’, is helping meet the academic needs of schools that have been affected in the floods. This includes collecting books and refurbishing lost libraries. “Each book you donate can help in bringing back life to a damaged library or towards the renovation of the same,” said Evan Cyril, project coordinator.

The organisers are also working hand in hand with students to find out their academic needs. “Sahridhaya, as the name suggests, inspires to feel humane and to humanise others. We not only motivate others to donate books but also encourage people to develop the habit of reading. Along with providing children with books, we also supply stationery including pen, pencil, geometry box and bags,” said Abhijith Renjith, event coordinator.

Collection points have been set up in different parts of the city including the Mall of Travancore, Technopark, Vazuthacaud and Statue. The book drop-off points are located in prime regions of the city, making it easy for the public to donate.

“During the floods, piles of books were soiled and soaked in water. In Thiruvananthapuram, we have identified few schools including Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Thycaud and Holy Angels School. In the initial phase, the plan is to build two libraries for any two schools,” added Evan.

‘Sahridhaya’ have also introduced an online library challenge aimed at collecting 5,000 books by January 2019. “Social media platforms have been used to spread awareness regarding the same. We have introduced a hashtag campaign, #giftasmile2.0 for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. After donating a book, you are requested to forward the same message along with the hashtag to 10 of your friends by January,” added Abhijith.

The NGO also plans to build science labs in the second phase of the campaign and set up a parking slot in the third phase for flood-affected schools. According to the coordinators, the ‘Gift A Smile’, the campaign will be completed in 10 months time.

Science labs

Once the work of the libraries is complete, the NGO will soon start building science labs in the second phase of the campaign. The third phase will include setting up a parking lot.