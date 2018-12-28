Defence spokesperson falls victim to credit card fraud

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police Cyber Cell has started an investigation into the complaint filed by a defence spokesperson on a fraudulent money transfer from her credit card. Commissioner P Prakash on Wednesday wrote to Citibank officials seeking information such as access details with IP address to conduct the investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Dhanya Sanal, `33,000 was transferred from her card to an online shopping portal. Since the website was registered abroad, the OTP was not required for the transaction and made the fraud more easy to commit.

When the fraudster tried to remit `100 to the UN refugee agency from the card, Dhanya got a message asking for her OTP. She got suspicious, checked her account and discovered the fraud.