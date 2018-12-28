Do you remember the time?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the larger roles of the Biennale is to demystify contemporary art and make it accessible and relatable to a large, and diverse audience.Every year, the curator brings their own artistic influences and flavour to the show. This year, Anita Dube’s approach is to explore ways that we can viscerally use all our senses to understand, empathise and relate to the alienation that many feel in today’s world. Therefore, many of the pieces have socio-political overtones. The works address this in a multitude of inventive ways, which is a great reflection on Dube’s curation.

This is the first time at the Biennale that there is a dedicated space for discussion. I love how the architecture of the Pavilion space has been thoughtfully constructed to reflect the concept of transparency in structure and dialogue. The Pavilion also includes Kerala architectural elements. Using woven baskets with a glass top as tables is a simple yet elegant touch.The democratic, inviting and inclusive nature of the space allows for the seeds of important discussions about topics that prompt alienation in today’s world to happen. Particularly, the #metoo movement in the art world.

Different strokes, folks

Annu P Matthew

Different people are drawn to different approaches to work. This show seems to have something for everyone without compromising its concept. Some of the more interactive works break down ‘art’ barriers in thoughtful ways, helping viewers to be more open to viewing and understanding other works, which may not initially seem as accessible. Sometimes, those barriers are in our minds.A number of installations, including mine, use the physicality of water. In my case, the installation is about reflection, and the viewer reflecting on our country’s history. In a port like Kochi, water is a powerful tool for creating unique experiences for audiences.This is a thought-provoking Biennale, which will make us rethink our notions of caste, class and our own national and global history narrative.

Soldiers of fortune

From the Biennale staff (despite hovering dark clouds of #metoo accusations) to the people on the street, I only experienced support, enthusiasm and pride in their culture, and in the Biennale. My only complaint was that there was not enough Kerala specialties like mathi and Kachimoru served at the restaurants!

My work, titled The Unremembered, is about the 2.5 million Indian soldiers who fought for the British in World War II and are largely forgotten in our national history, because of their politically complicated role. Having fought and died during WWII, ending in 1945, their sacrifices were shuffled aside during the Independence struggle, and the horrors of the Partition. I have created a video with historical film footage projected onto the gravestones at twilight in the cemeteries in Italy, where the Indians are buried and/or memorialised. As the 75th anniversary of WWII approaches (6 June 2019), I’d like to draw attention to this piece of history, for us to tease out more of its complexities, its relationship to the Partition, and larger political issues in the region.

The installation The Unremembered will be on display at Aspinwall House until March 29, 2019.