Duo sentenced to life in 2001 murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The duo convicted of the murder of a 45-year-old woman at Palayam here in 2001 on Thursday were handed down life sentence by Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions judge P N Seetha, who also imposed a fine of `3 lakh on them. Vijayan Nair, of Vattiyoorkavu, and Vijayakumar, of Sreevaraham were the convicted.

Public prosecutor M Salahuddin, who appeared for the prosecution, said the court has directed the District Legal Services Authority to consider compensation to the dependents of the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

According to the prosecution, Shyamala hailing from Pallichal here was bludgeoned to death for purportedly spreading rumours about Vijayakumar’s illicit relationship with a woman staffer of a packaging firm where the victim also worked.